14.02.2022 14:59:44

DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2022 / 14:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jan-Dirk
Last name(s): Henrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.97 EUR 9758.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.9700 EUR 9758.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETS


14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72461  14.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280203&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten