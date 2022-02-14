DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.02.2022 / 17:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Mathias Last name(s): Golombek





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.100 EUR 7100.00 EUR



7.180 EUR 1148.80 EUR



7.165 EUR 1074.75 EUR



7.185 EUR 6164.73 EUR



7.170 EUR 3032.91 EUR



7.190 EUR 2940.71 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.1540 EUR 21461.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETS





