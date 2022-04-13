DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english

13.04.2022 16:45:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Golombek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction


Allotment of 106,810 shares (issuer's own shares), as a component of Executive Board compensation, in consideration for fulfillment of payment claims within the scope of the IPO after agreement to payment by share grants.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com



 
