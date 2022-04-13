DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english





13.04.2022 / 16:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Mathias Last name(s): Golombek





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Allotment of 106,810 shares (issuer's own shares), as a component of Executive Board compensation, in consideration for fulfillment of payment claims within the scope of the IPO after agreement to payment by share grants.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

11/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





