|
20.05.2022 10:15:51
DGAP-DD: fashionette AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75227 20.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen
|03.12.21
|fashionette Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.07.21
|fashionette Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.21
|fashionette buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.12.21
|fashionette Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.07.21
|fashionette Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.21
|fashionette buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.12.21
|fashionette Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.07.21
|fashionette Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.21
|fashionette buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fashionette AG
|4,85
|1,04%