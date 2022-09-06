DGAP-DD: fashionette AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.09.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Buhl





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

fashionette AG

b) LEI

391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the granting of 100,000 stock options within the framework of the stock option program 2022 for members of the Management Board and employees of fashionette AG as well as for members of the management and employees of affiliated companies of fashionette AG. The exercisability of the stock options depends, among other things, on the expiry of the four-year waiting period, the achievement of a performance target and the payment of the exercise price. The exercise price of the respective stock option corresponds to the weighted average stock market price of the fashionette AG share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a three-month period prior to the issue date, i.e. September 2, 2022.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





