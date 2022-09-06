Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 11:00:57

DGAP-DD: fashionette AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Buhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
fashionette AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction




Acceptance of the granting of 100,000 stock options within the framework of the stock option program 2022 for members of the Management Board and employees of fashionette AG as well as for members of the management and employees of affiliated companies of fashionette AG. The exercisability of the stock options depends, among other things, on the expiry of the four-year waiting period, the achievement of a performance target and the payment of the exercise price. The exercise price of the respective stock option corresponds to the weighted average stock market price of the fashionette AG share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a three-month period prior to the issue date, i.e. September 2, 2022.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: fashionette AG
Lierenfelder Straße 45
40231 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: corporate.fashionette.com



 
