DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































Price(s) Volume(s)
18.99 EUR 18990.00 EUR
18.98 EUR 5314.40 EUR
18.99 EUR 13672.80 EUR
18.93 EUR 5300.40 EUR
18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR
18.95 EUR 7201.00 EUR
18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR
18.93 EUR 7193.40 EUR
18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 5292.00 EUR
18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR
18.94 EUR 18940.00 EUR
18.95 EUR 18950.00 EUR
18.92 EUR 9081.60 EUR
18.95 EUR 9854.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 18900.00 EUR
18.78 EUR 17841.00 EUR
18.80 EUR 940.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 19000.00 EUR
18.92 EUR 3594.80 EUR
18.92 EUR 7568.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.9349 EUR 238390.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
