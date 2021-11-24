DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.11.2021 / 08:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.03 EUR 6660.50 EUR



19.04 EUR 11957.12 EUR



19.05 EUR 47548.80 EUR



19.06 EUR 16982.46 EUR



19.07 EUR 12109.45 EUR



19.12 EUR 3613.68 EUR



19.13 EUR 11497.13 EUR



19.14 EUR 23159.40 EUR



19.10 EUR 8365.80 EUR



19.11 EUR 2618.07 EUR



19.12 EUR 40955.04 EUR



19.13 EUR 5413.79 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.0881 EUR 190881.2400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





