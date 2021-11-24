24.11.2021 08:43:15

DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2021 / 08:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























Price(s) Volume(s)
19.03 EUR 6660.50 EUR
19.04 EUR 11957.12 EUR
19.05 EUR 47548.80 EUR
19.06 EUR 16982.46 EUR
19.07 EUR 12109.45 EUR
19.12 EUR 3613.68 EUR
19.13 EUR 11497.13 EUR
19.14 EUR 23159.40 EUR
19.10 EUR 8365.80 EUR
19.11 EUR 2618.07 EUR
19.12 EUR 40955.04 EUR
19.13 EUR 5413.79 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.0881 EUR 190881.2400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71205  24.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251510&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten