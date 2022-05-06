06.05.2022 14:30:47

DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2022 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
14.495 EUR 5798.00 EUR
14.495 EUR 2899.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.4950 EUR 8697.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74715  06.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten