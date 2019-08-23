DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english

23.08.2019 09:13:42

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2019 / 09:12
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Meise

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
3.56 EUR 8188 EUR
3.55 EUR 9585 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.55 EUR 17773 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



 
