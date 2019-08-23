DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.08.2019 / 09:12

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Sven Last name(s): Meise





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI

529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FPH9000





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.56 EUR 8188 EUR



3.55 EUR 9585 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.55 EUR 17773 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





