DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2022 / 13:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anke Last name(s): Giesen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI

5299001ERX0K10IZUL40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005773303





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



46.72 EUR 9344.00 EUR



46.76 EUR 18704.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



46.74666 EUR 28048.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





