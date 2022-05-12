DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english

12.05.2022 13:51:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 13:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Giesen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
46.72 EUR 9344.00 EUR
46.76 EUR 18704.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
46.74666 EUR 28048.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


