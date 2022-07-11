Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 16:53:43

DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 16:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Pierre Dominique
Last name(s): Prümm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
39.09 EUR 5863.50 EUR
39.10 EUR 18025.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.10 EUR 23888.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76813  11.07.2022 



