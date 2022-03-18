DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2022 / 12:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D64





b) Nature of the transaction

Stefan Fuchs instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 397,150.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 1, 2022.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

18/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





