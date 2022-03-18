18.03.2022 13:09:17

DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2022 / 13:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingeborg
Last name(s): Neumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction


Ingeborg Neumann instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 27,050.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 1, 2022.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73511  18.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten