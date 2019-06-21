DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2019 / 13:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Gerhard Weber UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Weber Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

In the notification from 17.06.2019, 17:10 h, several transactions were accidentally combined under 4. c) in one transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gerry Weber International AG

b) LEI

529900PGN4LKDAV34J75

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0003304101





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.3115 EUR 3115 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.3115 EUR 3115.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





