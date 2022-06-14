|
14.06.2022 16:33:18
DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76035 14.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
14.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|DGAP-HV: GERRY WEBER International AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 07.07.2022 in Halle/Westfalen mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG: FY 2021 sees GERRY WEBER return to profitability (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG: GERRY WEBER kehrt im Geschäftsjahr 2021 in die Gewinnzone zurück (EQS Group)
|
28.05.22
|DGAP-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)