DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2022 / 16:32
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Gala Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Gedat
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerry Weber International AG

b) LEI
529900PGN4LKDAV34J75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G36

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.20 EUR 317604.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.20 EUR 317604.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com



 
