07.09.2022 09:00:54

DGAP-DD: GK Software SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Herbert
Last name(s): Zinn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GK Software SE

b) LEI
5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77913  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
