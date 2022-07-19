Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 16:30:50

DGAP-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. english




Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2022 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)  Name1 Rafi Refael Zamir
2. Reason for the notification
a)  Position/status2 CEO & CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)  Name4 Grand City Properties S.A.
b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument6		  
Shares
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 2,115 shares after excercising the right to take a script dividend instead of cash dividend.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
11.04 2,115.00
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
23,349.60
11.04 per share
e) Date of the transaction12 19/7/22
f) Place of transaction13 n.a. (outside trading)

 

Date and signature                       


Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76979  19.07.2022 



