DGAP-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. english

Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.07.2022 / 16:29
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Rafi Refael Zamir
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|CEO & CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument6
|
Shares
|Identification code7
|LU0775917882
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Allocation of 2,115 shares after excercising the right to take a script dividend instead of cash dividend.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|11.04
|2,115.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
|
|23,349.60
|11.04 per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|19/7/22
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|n.a. (outside trading)
Date and signature
