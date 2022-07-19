DGAP-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. english



Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.07.2022 / 16:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Rafi Refael Zamir 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 CEO & CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 Grand City Properties S.A. b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument6

Shares Identification code7 LU0775917882 b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 2,115 shares after excercising the right to take a script dividend instead of cash dividend. c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 11.04 2,115.00 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 23,349.60 11.04 per share e) Date of the transaction12 19/7/22 f) Place of transaction13 n.a. (outside trading) Date and signature

19.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





