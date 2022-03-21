DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

21.03.2022 12:02:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2022 / 12:02
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Isabel
Last name(s): Rösler

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

GRENKE AG

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

Acquisition

28.65 EUR 12176.25 EUR
28.64 EUR 10052.64 EUR
28.62 EUR 2804.76 EUR
28.63 EUR 2519.44 EUR
28.59 EUR 1086.42 EUR

28.6395 EUR 28639.51 EUR

21/03/2022; UTC+1

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
