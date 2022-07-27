DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.07.2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Chairman First name: Dalin Last name(s): Liu





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI

3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CNE000000CG9





b) Nature of the transaction

11,470 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0 EUR 0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0 EUR 0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





