27.07.2022 18:31:39

DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.07.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Vice President
First name: Pan
Last name(s): Li

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CNE000000CG9

b) Nature of the transaction


34,007 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com



 
