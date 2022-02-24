DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english

24.02.2022 18:28:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Mattner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.578 EUR 9961.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.5780 EUR 9961.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de



 
