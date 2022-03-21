21.03.2022 15:41:46

DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2022 / 15:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
9.4840 EUR 18968.00 EUR
9.4710 EUR 9471.00 EUR
9.4800 EUR 9480.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.4797 EUR 37919.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73659  21.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAMBORNER REITmehr Nachrichten