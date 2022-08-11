DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.08.2022 / 13:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Maximilian Last name(s): Rothkopf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI

HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000HLAG475





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



333.93 EUR 333930.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



333.93 EUR 333930.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





