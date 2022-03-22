DGAP-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2022 / 16:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: 4H invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. First name: Christof Last name(s): Hettich Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI

391200E09XYBYITR1W32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A11QVV0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 850,517 shares of the issuer in connection with the withdrawal from the dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





