19.08.2022 17:15:55

DGAP-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: 4H invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Hettich
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A2888P1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 890,658 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.08.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77391  19.08.2022 CET/CEST



