DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.03.2022 / 11:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ludwig Last name(s): Merckle Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI

LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006047004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



49.39794 EUR 4939794.00 EUR



50.35336 EUR 10070672.20 EUR



51.91151 EUR 5191150.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



50.50404 EUR 20201617.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





