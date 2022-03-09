DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english

09.03.2022 11:12:49

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
49.39794 EUR 4939794.00 EUR
50.35336 EUR 10070672.20 EUR
51.91151 EUR 5191150.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
50.50404 EUR 20201617.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


