DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 11:04
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Ward

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
50.62 EUR 75925.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
50.62 EUR 75925.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com



 
