DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
71.3200 EUR 17830.0000 EUR
71.46112 EUR 17865.2800 EUR
70.8400 EUR 14168.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.2333 EUR 49863.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
