DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.12.2021 / 16:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Gärtner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



71.3200 EUR 17830.0000 EUR



71.46112 EUR 17865.2800 EUR



70.8400 EUR 14168.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



71.2333 EUR 49863.2800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





15.12.2021

