|
15.12.2021 16:50:47
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71557 15.12.2021
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten
|
16:50
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english (EQS Group)
|
16:50
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07:50
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Hellofresh auf 'Buy' - Ziel 106 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
14.12.21
|DGAP-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
14.12.21
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english (EQS Group)
|
14.12.21
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch (EQS Group)