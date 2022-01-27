DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 13:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.48 EUR 4118.40 EUR



51.46 EUR 360.22 EUR



51.46 EUR 3344.90 EUR



51.46 EUR 5969.36 EUR



51.46 EUR 3139.06 EUR



51.32 EUR 718.48 EUR



51.38 EUR 6371.12 EUR



51.30 EUR 3950.10 EUR



51.30 EUR 4104.00 EUR



51.40 EUR 3084.00 EUR



51.34 EUR 5647.40 EUR



51.34 EUR 1334.84 EUR



51.42 EUR 3239.46 EUR



51.42 EUR 2416.74 EUR



51.38 EUR 1233.12 EUR



51.42 EUR 2725.26 EUR



51.42 EUR 3342.30 EUR



51.42 EUR 102.84 EUR



51.42 EUR 2930.94 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.3992 EUR 58132.5400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Cboe Europe MIC: CEUX





