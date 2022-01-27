DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 13:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.36 EUR 17821.92 EUR



51.32 EUR 18475.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.3396 EUR 36297.1200 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Citadel Connect Europe MIC: EUCC





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





