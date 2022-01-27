DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 13:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.30 EUR 2565.00 EUR



51.48 EUR 4478.76 EUR



51.46 EUR 8748.20 EUR



51.38 EUR 3288.32 EUR



51.38 EUR 2723.14 EUR



51.40 EUR 10588.40 EUR



51.40 EUR 1387.80 EUR



51.32 EUR 3284.48 EUR



51.32 EUR 5183.32 EUR



51.32 EUR 102.64 EUR



51.32 EUR 2719.96 EUR



51.32 EUR 1334.32 EUR



51.40 EUR 3289.60 EUR



51.36 EUR 3287.04 EUR



51.36 EUR 410.88 EUR



51.38 EUR 2723.14 EUR



51.42 EUR 1388.34 EUR



51.36 EUR 5649.60 EUR



51.42 EUR 1696.86 EUR



51.42 EUR 359.94 EUR



51.42 EUR 3290.88 EUR



51.42 EUR 2725.26 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.3895 EUR 71225.8800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Turquoise Europe MIC: TQEX





