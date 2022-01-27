27.01.2022 13:21:47

DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 13:20
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














































Price(s) Volume(s)
51.30 EUR 2565.00 EUR
51.48 EUR 4478.76 EUR
51.46 EUR 8748.20 EUR
51.38 EUR 3288.32 EUR
51.38 EUR 2723.14 EUR
51.40 EUR 10588.40 EUR
51.40 EUR 1387.80 EUR
51.32 EUR 3284.48 EUR
51.32 EUR 5183.32 EUR
51.32 EUR 102.64 EUR
51.32 EUR 2719.96 EUR
51.32 EUR 1334.32 EUR
51.40 EUR 3289.60 EUR
51.36 EUR 3287.04 EUR
51.36 EUR 410.88 EUR
51.38 EUR 2723.14 EUR
51.42 EUR 1388.34 EUR
51.36 EUR 5649.60 EUR
51.42 EUR 1696.86 EUR
51.42 EUR 359.94 EUR
51.42 EUR 3290.88 EUR
51.42 EUR 2725.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.3895 EUR 71225.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Turquoise Europe
MIC: TQEX


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
