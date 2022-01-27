DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

27.01.2022 13:28:43

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 13:27
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































































Price(s) Volume(s)
51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR
51.32 EUR 7698.00 EUR
51.32 EUR 1436.96 EUR
51.42 EUR 5039.16 EUR
51.38 EUR 7707.00 EUR
51.30 EUR 2359.80 EUR
51.46 EUR 2058.40 EUR
51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR
51.32 EUR 4208.24 EUR
51.32 EUR 3387.12 EUR
51.40 EUR 5654.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 4883.00 EUR
51.32 EUR 1026.40 EUR
51.32 EUR 9494.20 EUR
51.32 EUR 2873.92 EUR
51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR
51.30 EUR 7695.00 EUR
51.32 EUR 7698.00 EUR
51.32 EUR 5439.92 EUR
51.30 EUR 7695.00 EUR
51.30 EUR 3693.60 EUR
51.34 EUR 7701.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 2261.60 EUR
51.40 EUR 7710.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 7710.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 3700.80 EUR
51.36 EUR 2311.20 EUR
51.34 EUR 8625.12 EUR
51.36 EUR 3697.92 EUR
51.34 EUR 1026.80 EUR
51.42 EUR 7713.00 EUR
51.38 EUR 2260.72 EUR
51.34 EUR 1745.56 EUR
51.36 EUR 7704.00 EUR
51.42 EUR 4987.74 EUR
51.42 EUR 6941.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.3561 EUR 177230.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange
MIC: AQEU


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
