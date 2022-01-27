DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 13:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR



51.32 EUR 7698.00 EUR



51.32 EUR 1436.96 EUR



51.42 EUR 5039.16 EUR



51.38 EUR 7707.00 EUR



51.30 EUR 2359.80 EUR



51.46 EUR 2058.40 EUR



51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR



51.32 EUR 4208.24 EUR



51.32 EUR 3387.12 EUR



51.40 EUR 5654.00 EUR



51.40 EUR 4883.00 EUR



51.32 EUR 1026.40 EUR



51.32 EUR 9494.20 EUR



51.32 EUR 2873.92 EUR



51.32 EUR 3695.04 EUR



51.30 EUR 7695.00 EUR



51.32 EUR 7698.00 EUR



51.32 EUR 5439.92 EUR



51.30 EUR 7695.00 EUR



51.30 EUR 3693.60 EUR



51.34 EUR 7701.00 EUR



51.40 EUR 2261.60 EUR



51.40 EUR 7710.00 EUR



51.40 EUR 7710.00 EUR



51.40 EUR 3700.80 EUR



51.36 EUR 2311.20 EUR



51.34 EUR 8625.12 EUR



51.36 EUR 3697.92 EUR



51.34 EUR 1026.80 EUR



51.42 EUR 7713.00 EUR



51.38 EUR 2260.72 EUR



51.34 EUR 1745.56 EUR



51.36 EUR 7704.00 EUR



51.42 EUR 4987.74 EUR



51.42 EUR 6941.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.3561 EUR 177230.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Aquis Exchange MIC: AQEU





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





