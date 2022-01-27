27.01.2022 13:25:04

DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 13:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































Price(s) Volume(s)
51.32 EUR 4721.44 EUR
51.48 EUR 5148.00 EUR
51.48 EUR 5148.00 EUR
51.38 EUR 8323.56 EUR
51.38 EUR 5138.00 EUR
51.30 EUR 5130.00 EUR
51.38 EUR 25587.24 EUR
51.38 EUR 5857.32 EUR
51.40 EUR 4009.20 EUR
51.30 EUR 2667.60 EUR
51.32 EUR 3592.40 EUR
51.32 EUR 5132.00 EUR
51.32 EUR 6620.28 EUR
51.40 EUR 308.40 EUR
51.40 EUR 15779.80 EUR
51.34 EUR 5134.00 EUR
51.34 EUR 11602.84 EUR
51.30 EUR 5130.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.3682 EUR 125030.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72176  27.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273339&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten