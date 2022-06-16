Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 11:00:54

DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2022 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
28.6061 EUR 14303.0500 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.6061 EUR 14303.0500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76165  16.06.2022 



