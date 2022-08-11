|
11.08.2022 13:38:57
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
|Zum Meersefeld 4
|31275 Lehrte
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.helma.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77371 11.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HELMA AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG meldet Rekordzahlen für das 1. Halbjahr 2022 und konkretisiert die Unternehmensprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record figures for H1 2022 and specifies its FY 2022 guidance (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG mit starkem Vertriebsergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2021 annual report (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2021 (EQS Group)