11.08.2022 13:38:57

DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2022 / 13:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Janssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 2760.00 EUR
40.10 EUR 25744.20 EUR
40.20 EUR 2572.80 EUR
40.30 EUR 7777.90 EUR
40.50 EUR 1296.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.1509 EUR 40150.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77371  11.08.2022 



