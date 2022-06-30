DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2022 / 09:54

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Reiner Last name(s): Winkler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI

894500686FYLLZD3M624

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000HAG0005





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.35 EUR 35071.70 EUR



23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR



23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR



23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR



23.35 EUR 11021.20 EUR



23.35 EUR 10017.15 EUR



23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR



23.35 EUR 8172.50 EUR



23.35 EUR 3409.10 EUR



23.35 EUR 443.65 EUR



23.35 EUR 12025.25 EUR



23.35 EUR 2101.50 EUR



23.35 EUR 9923.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 12025.25 EUR



23.35 EUR 8522.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 163.45 EUR



23.35 EUR 233.50 EUR



23.35 EUR 11861.80 EUR



23.35 EUR 1821.30 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 7005.00 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 3432.45 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR



23.35 EUR 6421.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



23.3500 EUR 233500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfort MIC: XETR





