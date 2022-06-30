Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 09:54:58

DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2022 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Reiner
Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































Price(s) Volume(s)
23.35 EUR 35071.70 EUR
23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR
23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR
23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR
23.35 EUR 11021.20 EUR
23.35 EUR 10017.15 EUR
23.35 EUR 1004.05 EUR
23.35 EUR 8172.50 EUR
23.35 EUR 3409.10 EUR
23.35 EUR 443.65 EUR
23.35 EUR 12025.25 EUR
23.35 EUR 2101.50 EUR
23.35 EUR 9923.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 12025.25 EUR
23.35 EUR 8522.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 163.45 EUR
23.35 EUR 233.50 EUR
23.35 EUR 11861.80 EUR
23.35 EUR 1821.30 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 7005.00 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 3432.45 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 12258.75 EUR
23.35 EUR 6421.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.3500 EUR 233500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfort
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net



 
