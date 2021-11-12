+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 20.11.2021 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.11.2021 14:16:11

DGAP-DD: hGears AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel Michael
Last name(s): Kartje

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
20.90 EUR 10491.80 EUR
20.70 EUR 1863.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.8696 EUR 12354.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71029  12.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248733&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu hGearsmehr Nachrichten