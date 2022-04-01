DGAP-DD: hGears AG english

01.04.2022 13:49:18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Basok

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
17.90 EUR 71.60 EUR
18.00 EUR 22950.00 EUR
18.10 EUR 724.00 EUR
18.20 EUR 3640.00 EUR
18.30 EUR 8838.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.0942 EUR 36224.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com



 
