|
01.04.2022 13:49:18
DGAP-DD: hGears AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://hgears.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73935 01.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu hGearsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-DD: hGears AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-DD: hGears AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-News: hGears AG Konzern: Starke wirtschaftliche Entwicklung im Gesamtjahr 2021 ebnet Weg zu mittelfristigen Zielen (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-News: hGears AG Group: Strong commercial performance in full-year 2021 paves path towards mid-term targets (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|DGAP-AFR: hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22