DGAP-DD: hGears AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.08.2022 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: WASTA GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Volker Last name(s): Stauch Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

hGears AG

b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 42,121 shares to the notifying party as a trustor from the trustee in the context of the dissolution of a fiduciary relationship of 2015





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

08/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





