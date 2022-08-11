|
11.08.2022 11:00:55
DGAP-DD: hGears AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.08.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://hgears.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76995 11.08.2022
