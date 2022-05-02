02.05.2022 15:30:54

DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2022 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: José Ignacio
Last name(s): Legorburo Escobar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900Y25S8NZIYTT924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006070006

b) Nature of the transaction


The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan) with a three-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
57.92 EUR 24963.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
57.92 EUR 24963.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74579  02.05.2022 



