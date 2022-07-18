Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 13:20:17

DGAP-DD: home24 SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2022 / 13:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Wittekind

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The purchase price was paid by contributing compensation entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.02 EUR 28928.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.02 EUR 28928.58 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76935  18.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399817&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Home24mehr Nachrichten