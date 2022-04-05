DGAP-DD: HomeToGo SE english

|
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.04.2022 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|REITER STARTUP LTD, person closely associated with Martin Reiter
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|HomeToGo SE
|b)
|LEI5
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.13 EUR
|5,056
|4.15 EUR
|1,510
|4.16 EUR
|10,165
|4.16 EUR
|2,770
|4.16 EUR
|1,377
|4.16 EUR
|657
|4.16 EUR
|1,350
|4.16 EUR
|84
|4.16 EUR
|1,165
|4.17 EUR
|4,300
|4.18 EUR
|716
|4.18 EUR
|732
|4.20 EUR
|663
|4.20 EUR
|1,406
|4.20 EUR
|1,552
|4.22 EUR
|1,200
|4.22 EUR
|2,600
|4.22 EUR
|1,100
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|38,403
|- Price
|4.17 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-03-31 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.10 EUR
|20,000
|4.10 EUR
|10,000
|4.10 EUR
|10,000
|4.10 EUR
|10,000
|4.10 EUR
|20,000
|4.10 EUR
|20,000
|4.10 EUR
|20,000
|4.10 EUR
|20,000
|4.10 EUR
|17,139
|4.10 EUR
|2,861
|4.10 EUR
|14,140
|4.16 EUR
|15,500
|4.19 EUR
|1,045
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|180,685
|- Price
|4.11 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-03-31 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.11 EUR
|783
|4.15 EUR
|10,000
|4.15 EUR
|3,456
|4.15 EUR
|116
|4.15 EUR
|5,404
|4.15 EUR
|102
|4.18 EUR
|1,000
|4.20 EUR
|2,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|23,361
|- Price
|4.16 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-01 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.13 EUR
|25,000
|4.14 EUR
|30,000
|4.15 EUR
|30,000
|4.18 EUR
|39,294
|4.18 EUR
|3,057
|4.18 EUR
|2,292
|4.18 EUR
|2,288
|4.18 EUR
|2,258
|4.18 EUR
|2,190
|4.18 EUR
|30,000
|4.18 EUR
|2,298
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|141,677
|- Price
|4.16 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-01 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.14 EUR
|344
|4.20 EUR
|798
|4.20 EUR
|1,036
|4.20 EUR
|1,628
|4.20 EUR
|1
|4.22 EUR
|86
|4.22 EUR
|2,654
|4.22 EUR
|198
|4.23 EUR
|96
|4.23 EUR
|824
|4.23 EUR
|1,580
|4.23 EUR
|809
|4.26 EUR
|3,903
|4.26 EUR
|321
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|14,278
|- Price
|4.23 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-04 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.22 EUR
|4,865
|4.22 EUR
|3,535
|4.22 EUR
|3,366
|4.24 EUR
|20,000
|4.24 EUR
|15,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|46,766
|- Price
|4.23 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-04 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
