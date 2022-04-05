DGAP-DD: HomeToGo SE english



HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.04.2022 / 20:00

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name REITER STARTUP LTD, person closely associated with Martin Reiter 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HomeToGo SE b) LEI5 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.13 EUR 5,056 4.15 EUR 1,510 4.16 EUR 10,165 4.16 EUR 2,770 4.16 EUR 1,377 4.16 EUR 657 4.16 EUR 1,350 4.16 EUR 84 4.16 EUR 1,165 4.17 EUR 4,300 4.18 EUR 716 4.18 EUR 732 4.20 EUR 663 4.20 EUR 1,406 4.20 EUR 1,552 4.22 EUR 1,200 4.22 EUR 2,600 4.22 EUR 1,100 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 38,403 - Price 4.17 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-31 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction XETRA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.10 EUR 20,000 4.10 EUR 10,000 4.10 EUR 10,000 4.10 EUR 10,000 4.10 EUR 20,000 4.10 EUR 20,000 4.10 EUR 20,000 4.10 EUR 20,000 4.10 EUR 17,139 4.10 EUR 2,861 4.10 EUR 14,140 4.16 EUR 15,500 4.19 EUR 1,045 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 180,685 - Price 4.11 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-31 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.11 EUR 783 4.15 EUR 10,000 4.15 EUR 3,456 4.15 EUR 116 4.15 EUR 5,404 4.15 EUR 102 4.18 EUR 1,000 4.20 EUR 2,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 23,361 - Price 4.16 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction XETRA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.13 EUR 25,000 4.14 EUR 30,000 4.15 EUR 30,000 4.18 EUR 39,294 4.18 EUR 3,057 4.18 EUR 2,292 4.18 EUR 2,288 4.18 EUR 2,258 4.18 EUR 2,190 4.18 EUR 30,000 4.18 EUR 2,298 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 141,677 - Price 4.16 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.14 EUR 344 4.20 EUR 798 4.20 EUR 1,036 4.20 EUR 1,628 4.20 EUR 1 4.22 EUR 86 4.22 EUR 2,654 4.22 EUR 198 4.23 EUR 96 4.23 EUR 824 4.23 EUR 1,580 4.23 EUR 809 4.26 EUR 3,903 4.26 EUR 321 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 14,278 - Price 4.23 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-04 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction XETRA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.22 EUR 4,865 4.22 EUR 3,535 4.22 EUR 3,366 4.24 EUR 20,000 4.24 EUR 15,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 46,766 - Price 4.23 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-04 (UTC+2) f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

