22.08.2022 19:00:47

DGAP-DD: HomeToGo SE english




HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2022 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Patrick Andrae
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Share Transfer Leg)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 194,050
d) Aggregated information  
Aggregated volume 194,050
Price 10.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-18 (UTC+2)
f) Place of transaction XOFF

 


Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de



 
