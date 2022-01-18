NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
18.01.2022 19:30:48

DGAP-DD: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2022 / 19:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Leiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

b) LEI
5299008WW53GLXRORN29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006084403

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares following the acceptance of the delisting offer of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
47.5000 EUR 204725.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.5000 EUR 204725.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Internet: www.hornbach.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72038  18.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Baumarkt AGmehr Nachrichten