DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
51.80 EUR 2900.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.80 EUR 2900.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XUMP


Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
