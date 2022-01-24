DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.01.2022 / 18:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Daniel Heinrich Last name(s): Grieder





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.80 EUR 2900.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.80 EUR 2900.80 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XUMP





