DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2019 / 10:23
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nick
Last name(s): van Ommen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.845 EUR 1000 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.845 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Amsterdam
MIC: XAMS


Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



 
