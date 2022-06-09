09.06.2022 17:45:45

DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2022 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.36 EUR 17680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.36 EUR 17680.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75741  09.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372311&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu InCity Immobilienmehr Nachrichten