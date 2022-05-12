DGAP-DD: INDUS Holding AG english

12.05.2022 16:44:48

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 16:43
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Abromeit

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

INDUS Holding AG

529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006200108

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
27.40 EUR 657.60 EUR
27.45 EUR 8070.30 EUR
27.55 EUR 743.85 EUR
27.50 EUR 45512.50 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
27.4921 EUR 54984.2500 EUR

12/05/2022; UTC+2

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de



 
