DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Constanze
Last name(s): Hufenbecher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
30.445 EUR 30445.00 EUR
30.475 EUR 33522.50 EUR
30.47 EUR 111459.26 EUR
30.47 EUR 4844.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.4667 EUR 180271.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
