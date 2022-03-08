DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2022 / 17:37

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Gruber





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



28.22591 EUR 63056.68 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



28.22591 EUR 63056.68 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





